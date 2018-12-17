Remembering Our Soldiers With Wreaths

LANCASTER COUNTY – Hundreds of people across our region and across the nation laid wreaths at the graves of U.S. soldiers as part of Wreaths Across America this weekend. Wreaths were laid locally at Ft. Indiantown Gap, Columbia, Quarryville, and York County. This year, the organization sent 1.75 million wreaths to 1,640 locations set to hold ceremonies, according to the Pentagon. This is the event’s 27th year at Arlington National Cemetery, honoring the men and women who’ve served in the U.S. Armed Forces. On Saturday, President Trump visited Arlington to greet volunteers who had taken part in a wreath-laying ceremony there. The effort began in 1992 and was focused only on Arlington National Cemetery. It has since expanded to locations nationwide with a goal to remember those lost, honor their sacrifice, and teach the next generation about freedom.