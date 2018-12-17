Getting Broadband Internet Across All PA

HARRISBURG – Newly-elected state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill of York County hopes to bring high-speed broadband Internet access to all Pennsylvanians. Her legislation, which was introduced when she served in the state House last session, would expand the availability of high speed Internet service in underserved and unserved areas of the Commonwealth. She says over 800,000 Pennsylvania residents don’t have access to high speed broadband. She said despite the passage of two state laws to ensure that all areas of the state are provided with modern broadband telecommunications by 2015, that goal remains unmet.