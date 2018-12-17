Free Parking In The Red Rose City

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Parking Authority will be offering a gift to shoppers in the downtown business district in the form of free on-street parking from today through Monday, Dec. 24. The two hour free parking will be available at both parking meters and kiosks. Drivers should look for bags on the meters and electronic messages displayed on the kiosks noting the free holiday parking. The free on-street parking is the second time this year that Lancaster Parking Authority has offered free parking in the city. On November 24, they offered free two hour parking in all Lancaster Parking Authority garages as part of Small Business Saturday promotion in downtown Lancaster.