Lancaster County Woman Charged In Open Carriage Accident

EARL TOWNSHIP – Police charged a Lancaster County woman after a crash that injured a 15-year-old boy. On December 11 around 7 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Hollander Road in Earl Township after being told that a passerby spotted a broken up carriage on the side of the road. They came across the teen in a field about 20 feet away after being thrown from an open carriage. The horse was found deceased. No other vehicles were at the scene. Police found pieces of the vehicle that struck the carriage and obtained the paint color. About two hours later, a woman called police stating she thought she struck something earlier. Officers went to her home and found that her vehicle matched the evidence at the crash scene. 32-year-old Brandie Beiseigel of New Holland faces several charges in the case. She was arraigned and released on $15,000 bail. The teen was treated at a hospital and released.