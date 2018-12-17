Identification Help Needed By Police

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying two women caught by surveillance cameras involved in two separate cases in East Lampeter Township. On December 14 around 3:30 p.m., suspect #1 stole a pair of boots from Famous Footwear at Tanger Outlets. She was seen entering a black Dodge sedan. Suspect #2 cashed a stolen check on November 8 at the BB&T bank at Rockvale Outlets. Pictures of both suspects can be seen below. If you recognize either or both suspects, you are asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.