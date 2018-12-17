More Openness In School Board Hiring Process

HARRISBURG – Fayette County Sen. Pat Stefano plans to reintroduce legislation in the new session that would increase transparency in the school board hiring process. Under his measure, when a school board extends an offer of employment to a district superintendent, assistant superintendent, associate superintendent or a principal, it must first post the terms of employment on the district’s public website. Stefano said his proposal would give taxpayers the opportunity to examine the terms of employment contracts and provide feedback. A Stefano bill did pass the state Senate in the prior legislative session, but was not taken up in the state House.