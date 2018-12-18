Utility Pole Lands On Lancaster County School Bus

EPHRATA – Police in Lancaster County responded to an accident that resulted in a utility pole and wires landing on a school bus. Around 3:09 p.m. yesterday, Ephrata Police were called to the 1300 block of Apple Street in the borough. A van, driven by 62-year-old Viktor Yermalov of Ephrata, left the roadway and struck the utility pole bringing the pole down. The pole and electric wires landed on a passing Lititz Area Mennonite School bus, driven by 47-year-old Betty Jo Lefever of Ephrata. The bus driver and 16 children on the bus were not hurt. Yermalov was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.