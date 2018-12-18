Attempt To Cut Back On PA Regulations

HARRISBURG – A proposal to address the growing regulatory burdens facing Pennsylvania will be reintroduced by a York County lawmaker in the year ahead. The legislation will give the General Assembly the ability to initiate the repeal of any regulation in effect in Pennsylvania by concurrent resolution. It would also reform the permitting process and establish an enhanced review process for major regulations that impose a substantial cost burden on the state. Sen. Elect Kristin Phillips-Hill said that Pennsylvania has over 153,000 regulations on its books. The lawmaker’s measure did pass the state House in the prior legislative session, but failed to reach the Governor’s desk before the session concluded.