Coalition Of States To Work To Curb Transportation Emissions

BOSTON (AP) – Pennsylvania is among nine states and the District of Columbia that have announced an agreement to work to impose regional limits on carbon emissions from transportation sources. The goal of the agreement, announced today, is to create “a regional low-carbon transportation policy proposal that would cap and reduce carbon emissions from the combustion of transportation fuels through a cap-and-invest program.” The states will work to draft a more detailed plan within a year. At that time each state will decide whether to formally adopt the policy. The agreement was also endorsed by Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia. The deal, if finalized, would be modeled after the nine-state regional “cap-and-invest” system for power plant emission known as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.