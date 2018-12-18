Homeless Man Steals Car & Credit Cards

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – A homeless man is being charged with stealing a vehicle and using the victim’s credit card. 33-year-old Philip Dixon faces vehicle theft and access device fraud after he stole a 2012 Toyota Camry which had been left running and unattended in the 5700 block of Main Street in East Petersburg on December 4th. The victim’s purse containing credit cards was in the vehicle when Dixon stole the car. He drove to Hershey and used the victim’s credit card to purchase three gift cards. On December 10, detectives with the Lancaster County Drug Task Force located Dixon inside the stolen car during an unrelated incident. He is being held Lancaster County Prison.