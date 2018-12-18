Maryland Education Panel To Meet

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A Maryland panel considering recommendations to increase state funding for schools is meeting today and tomorrow in Annapolis. The Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education is known as the Kirwan Commission, named after its chairman William Kirwan, a former University System of Maryland chancellor. The panel wants to make recommendations on K-12 funding before state lawmakers gather for their annual 90-day legislative session next month. A preliminary price tag earlier this month reached an estimated $4.4 billion a year about a decade from now. The 25-member commission may work to scale back on that this week. Maryland last updated its K-12 funding formulas in 2002.