Senator-Elect Phillips-Hill Opens Local Office

YORK – Senator-elect Kristin Phillips-Hill of York County today announced the opening of a local office to serve the residents of the 28th Senatorial District. The 28th Senate district office will be centrally located at 6872 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403. Residents can reach the office at 717-741-4648. The office is open Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Phillips-Hill also has an online office, where residents may contact her, leave feedback, schedule an appointment or find information about various services the state offers, at senatorkristin.com.

The senator-elect plans to hold satellite office hours throughout various communities in the 28th Senatorial District by partnering with local municipalities, fire companies, and other non-profits to use office space throughout the year.