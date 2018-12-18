Will You “Share The Blessing” This Christmas

LANCASTER – You can make Christmas a little brighter for needy families and individuals in our area through Share The Blessing. Launched in 2004, Share the Blessing has grown from the sincere desire to provide relief for individuals and families in crisis into a Central Pennsylvania-wide initiative fostering a sense of community. Over the years, Share the Blessing has gained the support of many local residents and families seeking to give back to their own community-having raised more than $570,000 for over 850 families and individuals in need. The campaign invites residents to nominate individuals or families living in the Lancaster area community who are in need of extra care and attention this Christmas season. Nominations should focus on local families in crisis or need. All individuals/families nominated and/or selected will remain anonymous to honor their privacy. Past nominations have included families undergoing many forms of personal hardship – from those battling disease and crisis, to those displaced or estranged from family due to natural disasters and the war on terrorism. You can make an online donation at ShareTheBlessing.com. You can also mail a check to Share The Blessing, P.O. Box 186, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or by calling 717-381-5440.