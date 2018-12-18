Wolf Says New Voting Machines Are The “Right Thing” For Counties

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says it’s the “right thing” for every Pennsylvania county to buy new voting machines in time for 2020 elections, although he admits it’s a costly proposition. The Democrat governor said one big challenge is helping counties afford an estimated $125 million tab. Wolf said the federal government should contribute more than $14 million. Wolf’s committed to asking lawmakers for state aid to cover at least half. Pennsylvania is one of 13 states where most or all voters use machines that store votes electronically without printed ballots or other paper-based backups that could be used to double-check the vote. The push for new machines comes after federal authorities say Russian hackers targeted at least 21 states during 2016’s presidential election.