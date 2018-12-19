Proposals To Help PA Small Business

HARRISBURG – A package of legislation will be reintroduced by state lawmakers to help Pennsylvania businesses. The measures are intended to remove unfair tax obstacles that would help small businesses compete effectively. One of the bills to be sponsored by Sen. Scott Hutchinson would address the Section 179 expense deduction. Hutchinson said that the key to improving our economy is the success of small businesses that create 65% of jobs in the Keystone State.
- Home
- Program Schedule
- News
- ▼▲sub menu toggleEvents
- ▼▲sub menu toggleResources
- ▼▲sub menu toggleAbout
- Finding Jesus
- Sign In
- Search