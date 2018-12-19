 Skip to Content
Proposals To Help PA Small Business

WDAC
Greg Barton
December 19, 2018 11:39 am

HARRISBURG – A package of legislation will be reintroduced by state lawmakers to help Pennsylvania businesses. The measures are intended to remove unfair tax obstacles that would help small businesses compete effectively. One of the bills to be sponsored by Sen. Scott Hutchinson would address the Section 179 expense deduction. Hutchinson said that the key to improving our economy is the success of small businesses that create 65% of jobs in the Keystone State.

SEN. SCOTT HUTCHINSON

