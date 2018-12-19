Improving Expenditures Of Taxpayer Money On PA Jobs

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said that the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has made progress in accounting for the millions of taxpayer dollars spent on job-creation programs. Last summer, DePasquale promised to revisit a 2014 performance audit, which made 13 specific recommendations to provide a greater level of accountability, transparency, and oversight in the state’s job-creation incentive programs. Most have been adopted, including holding businesses accountable for creating and/or retaining the number of jobs pledged. DePasquale said he was pleased that the department took the findings to heart and implemented most of the recommendations.