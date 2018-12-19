Pennsylvania OKs More Medical Marijuana Dispensary Permits

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania is giving out another 23 permits to sell medical marijuana through dispensaries under the state’s program. The state Department of Health said the 23 remaining permits will bring the number of dispensaries to 79 in Pennsylvania, once each location meets the state’s standards to open. Last year, the department awarded 27 permits. About 40 locations are currently dispensing. The department says it has registered more than 98,000 patients to use medical marijuana and issued more than 66,000 ID cards that allow the holder to buy medical marijuana at a dispensary.