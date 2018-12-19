Water Main Issue Closes Lancaster School The Rest Of The Week

LANCASTER – Reynolds Middle School in Lancaster is closed for the rest of this week as the district is working to resolve a water main issue. The building also has no electricity. The district says while “we realize this may be an inconvenience for families,” they have no other option and they have been informed the building’s mechanical systems will not be safe for students and staff to return. The building is structurally sound. Grab and Go lunches will be available for Reynolds students today, tomorrow, and Friday from 11 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. in the main lobby of the school. The district has contacted the state Department of Education regarding makeup days and they should have a final answer regarding that matter shortly after the holiday break.