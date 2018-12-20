Testing For Lead Poisoning Proposed

HARRISBURG – A bill to ensure that all Pennsylvania children receive blood tests to detect lead poisoning will be reintroduced next month. The proposal seeks to ensure that all children at ages 1 & 2 as well as pregnant women are tested. Luzerne County Sen. Lisa Baker said the legislation is the result of public hearings that were conducted on the issue. Baker said that 10 other states and Washington, DC have already implemented similar laws.
