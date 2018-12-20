Budget Outlook From PA GOP Appropriations Chairman

HARRISBURG – A York County lawmaker is looking ahead to the 2019-20 General Fund budget. Revenue collections are strong and the Commonwealth has collected $333 million more than expected through the end of November. Rep. Stan Saylor, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, commented that House Republicans will continue to hold the line on new taxes as Pennsylvanians want a government that lives within its means. The governor’s budget secretary stated during the mid-year briefing that the governor’s focus for the next term will be to reduce and restrain spending to balance budgets. If the governor is serious about this, then House Republicans are ready to join him in that effort. Saylor said the focus will be creating a budget centered on economic growth for better job and career opportunities and setting Pennsylvania up for success in the long-term.