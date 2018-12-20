Busy Holiday Travel On The PA Turnpike

HARRISBURG – PA Turnpike officials expect 6.3 million vehicles to travel the toll road during the holiday period beginning today until Tuesday, Jan. 1. The Turnpike Commission says today and tomorrow are expected to be the most heavily traveled days, with 675,000 vehicles on the road each day. The lightest travel days on the turnpike are expected to be Dec. 29 with about 350,000 vehicles and Dec. 25 and Dec. 30 with about 410,000 vehicles each day. Increased police, safety, and maintenance patrols are planed during the holiday period, and people are urged to allow extra travel time, follow posted speed limits, buckle up, and don’t drink and drive.