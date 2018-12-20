Fatal York County Crash Investigated

YORK COUNTY – One person has died after crash in York County. Around 6:30 a.m. today, Northern York County Regional Police responded to Packing House Road, just west of Pigeon Hill Road, in Jackson Township. Authorities say an unidentified 29-year-old female driver was the sole occupant traveling eastbound when her vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck some large rocks. She was taken to York Hospital where she later died. The investigation into this crash continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police at 717-292-3647.