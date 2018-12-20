PA Governor And Treasurer Unveil Bipartisan Pension Saving Recommendations

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf, Treasurer Joe Torsella, and other state officials today unveiled bipartisan recommendations to save up to nearly $10 billion in costs for Pennsylvania’s two public pension systems among other improvements.

The landmark pension reform law signed by Governor Wolf last year established the commission to conduct an independent review of the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System and the State Employees’ Retirement System. The commission’s recommendations would improve transparency and provide an estimated $9.9 billion in actuarial savings over 30 years calculated at the 7.25% assumed rate of return for both retirement systems.