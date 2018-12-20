State Sets Up Online Form To Report Drug Misuse

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration announced creation of a tool for reporting suspicious activity surrounding the prescribing or dispensing of prescription drugs, including opioids. The tool is now available on the Attorney General’s website; on the Department of Health’s website; and within the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program site for registered users. The illegal diversion of prescription drugs from doctors’ offices and pharmacies is contributing to the opioid epidemic, but diversion activity is hard to identify and even harder to investigate. The new reporting tool, available online to everyone, allows citizens to anonymously give detailed information about suspected diversion so authorities are better able to arrest and prosecute the criminal activity. That activity might include fraudulent, stolen, or altered prescriptions, a suspicious doctor or pharmacy, or an individual obtaining prescription drugs for any purpose other than treatment of an existing medical condition. Completed reports are assigned to the appropriate Attorney General’s Office investigator in the region where the suspicious activity is alleged to have taken place.