Wolf Says Time To Consider Legalizing Recreational Marijuana

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says it’s time for the state to consider whether to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes. Wolf made the comment Wednesday while answering questions from the public on Twitter. Wolf says “more and more states are successfully implementing marijuana legalization,” and Pennsylvania should learn from their efforts. The governor says such a change will require action by the Republican-majority Legislature. Wolf’s Twitter post says “it is time for Pennsylvania to take a serious and honest look at recreational marijuana.” Wolf signed Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law in 2016. Possession or sale of marijuana for other purposes remains a crime in the state, although Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and several other Pennsylvania cities have decriminalized possession of small amounts.