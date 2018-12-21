Another Try For Property Tax Elimination

HARRISBURG – Even though property tax elimination failed to make it the governor’s desk in 2018, Sen. David Argall of Berks & Schuylkill Counties, the sponsor of prior property tax elimination legislation, said the issue is far from dead. Senate Bill 76 would eliminate school property taxes in Pennsylvania and shift to an increased personal income tax and an increased and expanded state sales and use tax. Argall says it’s unclear if the new faces in the PA Senate will support the measure, but he plans to find out soon. The PA Senate will reconvene on New Year’s Day.