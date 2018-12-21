Bakers Upset With Missing Tips On Hershey’s Kisses

HERSHEY (AP) – Bakers are complaining that something is amiss with Hershey’s Kisses. The chocolate candy’s trademark tips have been mysteriously missing from batches around the country. Bakers complain that the lopped-off tops are ruining the look of their holiday treats. Without their points, the chocolate candies are left with flat tops. The Hershey Company responded to the disgruntled bakers saying they’re reviewing the issue and have yet to explain what’s causing the missing tips.