Differing Views On Recreational Marijuana Legalization In PA

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s being a realist when he said it’s time for Pennsylvania to look at recreational marijuana. Wolf cited New York and New Jersey toward legalizing the sale of marijuana for recreational use, and said Pennsylvania can’t ignore that. Previously, he said he would want to study the experience of states where it is legal before deciding whether to support it. PA Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman says he’s opposed to legalizing marijuana for recreational purposes and called Wolf’s openness to taking a look at the idea “reckless and irresponsible.” Corman says marijuana harms young people as a depressant and leads them to other illegal substances. He called legalization of recreational marijuana as “the makings of a catastrophe.”