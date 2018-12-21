Harrisburg Bank Robber Captured

HARRISBURG – Police in Harrisburg have nabbed a bank robber. Yesterday, officers responded to the PNC Bank at 1301 Derry Street. Bank employees said the suspect entered and handed a teller a gray plastic bag. The teller said the suspect handed her a note saying he was armed and to give him all the money so no one gets hurt. The teller put money in the bag and the suspect fled. Employees gave police a description of the robber and the direction of travel. Officers later found 23-year-old Jacob Cerro on Thompson Street. The Millerstown man was detained and the stolen cash was recovered. Cerro was charged with robbery-threat of immediate serious injury and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.