Lancaster Senators Propose Local Opt-out For Video Gambling

HARRISBURG – Senators Scott Martin and Ryan Aument will introduce legislation to give each municipality in Pennsylvania the option whether to allow video gaming terminals (VGTs) at truck stops within its borders. Act 42 of 2017 allowed the state to establish up to 10 satellite casinos, while giving each municipality the power to opt-out of allowing a gambling venue to be built there. More than 1,000 municipalities across the Commonwealth adopted resolutions to opt-out. The law also allowed for the placement of a limited number of VGTs in many truck stops in communities across the state. An opt-out provision was included for counties that already hosted a casino, but municipalities were not given the option. Martin and Aument announced plans today to introduce a bill that would give all municipalities throughout Pennsylvania the option to decline VGTs at truck stops by passing a simple resolution to that effect.