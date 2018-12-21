PA Senate Democrats Prepare Bills To Keep Health Insurance Protections

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Senate Democrats plan to introduce legislation to continue protections in individual health insurance plans sold in the state should Obamacare be permanently blocked in the courts. Democrats will introduce the bills when the legislative session begins Jan. 1. They say it will require individual health insurance plans sold in Pennsylvania to cover the federal law’s 10 essential benefits and to cover pre-existing conditions without charging more. Gov. Tom Wolf supports the federal law. Last Friday, a federal judge in Texas declared the law unconstitutional, although the Affordable Care Act remains in place while legal battles continue, possibly to the U.S. Supreme Court.