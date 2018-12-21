Wolf Commutes Life Sentence Of Area Woman

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is commuting the life sentence of a woman who said let her newborn drown in a portable toilet because she was afraid how her parents would react to the birth. Wolf issued the order in the case of 43-year-old Tina Brosius, who was convicted of first-degree murder of the infant in a suburban Harrisburg park. Brosius will be released to a halfway house, where she will be for a year before seeking release on parole. Brosius was 19 years old when she was sentenced to life in 1995.