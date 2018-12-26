Wolf Reshuffles Cabinet Ahead Of Second Term

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is reshuffling several cabinet appointees as he prepares for a second term. Wolf announced today that he’s replacing the people atop his departments of state and aging, the latest of several changes. Wolf’s office says the move takes effect Jan. 7. It comes as his Office of State Inspector General wraps up a report on the Department of Aging’s oversight of elder-abuse investigations. Wolf’s office says the forthcoming report has nothing to do with the personnel change. Wolf will nominate Secretary of Aging Teresa Osborne to the Civil Service Commission and replace her with Robert Torres. He’s been acting secretary of state since Wolf forced out Pedro Cortes in October 2017. Kathy Boockvar, an elections adviser at the Department of State, will succeed Torres at an agency that oversees elections and professional licensure.

