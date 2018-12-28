A Policeman Sings “White Christmas” and Ends A Christmas Standoff

POTTSTOWN, (AP) – A Pennsylvania police department relied on a song by famed crooner Bing Crosby to end a Christmas standoff with a man who had fired multiple shots at officers. Chester County officers responded to a report of an armed man barricaded in a home near Pottstown at about 9 p.m. on Christmas. Police say 34-year-old Nathaniel Lewis locked himself in the home with his estranged wife and fired at police and SWAT officers. Law enforcement officials say the standoff ended after an officer sang “White Christmas” to Lewis over the phone. The county prosecutor says he took Christmas cookies to the officers to boost morale during the nine-hour standoff. Lewis is facing multiple charges of attempted homicide. It wasn’t clear from court records Thursday if he has an attorney.