Killer Gets Life In Prison

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County judge sentenced Raymond Torres Jr. on Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the shooting death of 22-year-old Austin Peters, according to a statement from the Lancaster County district attorney’s office. LNP reported a jury deliberated about an hour on Dec. 20 before finding 26 yr old Torres of Lancaster, guilty of first-degree murder in the Dec. 10, 2017, killing. Peters was shot pointblank behind the right ear around 1:35 a.m. in the 700 block of First Street in Lancaster, then twice more as he lay on the sidewalk. Prosecutors used ballistics evidence and footage from surveillance cameras to implicate Torres as the shooter. Two prison inmates testified that Torres made incriminating statements while in jail. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty, so the verdict carries a mandatory life sentence.