Making It Tougher To Pass Tax Increases In PA

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County Sen. John DiSanto plans to introduce a constitutional amendment intended to limit tax increases in Pennsylvania in the upcoming legislative session. The DiSanto measure would require a two-thirds vote of the PA General Assembly to boost taxes. DiSanto said his amendment would protect PA taxpayers by preventing a narrow majority of the state Legislature from imposing additional taxes. The lawmaker said that more than 30 states operate under tax or expenditure limitations putting Pennsylvania in the minority with no such controls.