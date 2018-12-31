Arrest In York Shooting

YORK – York City Police made an arrest in a Sunday shooting that injured two people. 28-year-old Jose Rivera-Sabo of York is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Police say he shot 31-year-old Krystal Rodriguez and 32-year-old Francisco Rodriguez, both from York, near the intersection of W. Market Street and Belvidere Avenue. Both victims are in stable condition. Police say the incident occurred from a disagreement which remains under investigation.