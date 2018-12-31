Lancaster County Weekend Crash Investigation

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a crash that occurred Saturday at 3:48 a.m. on Route 222 north in the area of the North Farmersville Road overpass in West Earl Township. Officials say there was dense fog at the time of the incident. A vehicle driven by 28-year-old Naomi Castillo of Lancaster was driving south in the northbound lanes of Route 222 and struck a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Neil Wentz from Ephrata as he was traveling north on Route 222. Both Castillo and Wentz were entrapped in their vehicles and were extricated by fire and rescue personnel. Both were transported to Lancaster General for injuries sustained in the crash. Shortly after the crash, a vehicle operated by 35-year-old Forrest Henry of Shillington was traveling north on Route 222 and swerved to avoid the crash and struck a guardrail. Henry was not injured, but damage to his car required it to be towed from the scene. Route 222 north was closed for two hours following the crash.