New Year Means New, Higher PA Turnpike Tolls

PITTSBURGH (AP) – With a new year beckoning, PA Turnpike tolls will be going up. For the 11th year in a row, motorists will pay more to drive the 359-mile roadway that stretches from the Delaware River to Ohio. Tolls will rise 6% for all motorists beginning this coming Sunday. For passenger vehicles traveling the length of the Turnpike, that means an increase from $55 to $58.30 for cash payers and $39.25 to $41.60 for E-ZPass holders. Not everyone thinks the increase is necessary. State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says increasing tolls could eventually lead motorists to choose other routes. His office is conducting a review of turnpike finances and usage. PA Turnpike Commission CEO Mark Compton says the agency has not seen signs of a sustained drop in usage.