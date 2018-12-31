PA Abortions Hit Record Low

HARRISBURG –The annual total of abortions in Pennsylvania have reached a record low, according to figures from the PA Department of Health. The yearly report shows 30,011 abortions occurred in Pennsylvania in 2017—down from the 30,881 in 2016, a decrease of nearly 3%. Nearly 84% of the abortions occurred in five counties: Allegheny, Dauphin, Delaware, Northampton, and Philadelphia. Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation Legislative Director, Maria Gallagher said while every abortion is a tragedy, this historic low number is an important milestone. The decline can be attributed to a number of factors. Technology has created a window to the womb, thanks to advancements in ultrasound. Women are much more likely to choose life for their babies if they view an ultrasound in a supportive environment. She added that abortion totals in Pennsylvania would be much higher were it not for caring pregnancy resource centers. These life-affirming organizations provide everything from diapers to day care referrals, along with comprehensive counseling to pregnant women.