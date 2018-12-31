Shooting Investigation In York County

HANOVER (AP) – Authorities in York County say a disturbance at a bar ended with two men being shot and wounded. The shooting at Brooklyn’s Sports Bar & Lounge in Hanover occurred around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. The two men were being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. But their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported. No arrests have been made.