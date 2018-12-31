Wolf Looks To Second Term In 2019

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is returning for a second term with big plans, although perhaps a more sober view of what’s possible. The Democrat governor faced huge Republican legislative majorities throughout his first term. He’ll again face substantial Republican majorities as he hopes to nail down achievements on things like criminal justice reform. He says he doesn’t know whether he can persuade lawmakers to increase the minimum wage, expand background checks on firearms purchases, overhaul how public schools are funded, or impose a tax on natural gas production. Lawmakers wonder whether Wolf will float another bombshell, like a multibillion-dollar tax plan that went nowhere in 2015. Wolf stresses the importance of getting things done and says American politics focuses too much on where people disagree. Wolf’s inauguration is Jan. 15.