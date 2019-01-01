Area Buses Going To 2019 March For Life In DC

HARRISBURG – Pro lifers are gearing up for the 2019 March for Life in Washington, DC. Thousands of individuals and families from all over the United States, as well as our region, will make a public statement in support of women and unborn children and in opposition to abortion. The march is on Friday, January 18. The 2019 theme is “Unique from Day One: Pro-Life is Pro-Science.” Many buses will be leaving from Pennsylvania to go to the 46th annual march with some going the day before to attend the Youth Rally. PA Family Institute has a listing of buses heading to Washington from across the Commonwealth. Clicking on the banner below will take you to the bus list or you can call PFI at 1-800-FAMILY-1 for more information. WDAC and Bob Neff Tours will have buses leaving from Lancaster & York to the march. For information and to register for those buses, call Bob Neff Tours at 717-397-0000.