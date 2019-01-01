New Session Begins With New PA House Majority Leader

HARRISBURG – The biggest change in leadership in the state Capitol is in the PA House, where Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler is taking over as House Majority Leader. Cutler says two important items as Majority Leader is being a good steward of taxpayer dollars and creating a budget that sets a solid financial foundation for the state. The second part is to work well with the PA Senate, which is what citizens expect. He expects to tackle many of the agenda items that did not pass last session such as the career and technical education package, regulatory reform, and business tax reforms. Cutler represents the 100th Legislative District.

