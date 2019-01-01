No Charges Filed In Berks County Farm Accident

MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP (AP) – Authorities say no charges will be filed in the death of a 4-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a piece of farm equipment in Berks County. Investigators have determined that MichaelLyn Wenger’s death was an accident. The child was struck by a manure spreader around 9:15 a.m. Saturday at a farm in the 400 block of High Road in Maxatawny Township. Authorities say the child lived in the town, but haven’t said why he was at the farm. The boy was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead shortly after 10 a.m. The cause of death was ruled blunt-force trauma. No other injuries were reported in the accident.