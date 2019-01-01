Swearing In Of Lawmakers At The PA Capitol

HARRISBURG (AP) – State lawmakers are convening in the Pennsylvania Capitol today to take the oath of office under a state constitutional mandate that they meet on the first Tuesday of the year. Forty-two new state House members and seven new state senators are being sworn in this afternoon after winning election in November. Both chambers will have smaller, but still substantial Republican majorities in the coming two-year session, 110 to 93 in the PA House and 29 to 21 in the PA Senate. There are two vacancies among the 93 House Democrat seats. A Republican senator is expected to step down and be sworn in to Congress later this week.