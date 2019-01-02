Home Improvement Scam Suspect Sought

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are looking for the whereabouts of 57-year-old Mitchell Miller, in regards to a home improvement scam dating back to July of 2016. It is alleged that Miller entered into an agreement to do home improvements to a residence. Miller took a down payment of $5,500 from the victim. He failed to do any work to the residence and, after numerous attempts, failed to return the money. Charges were filed against Miller in March 2017 and warrants were issued for his arrest. Miller was last known to be living in Newmanstown, Lebanon County. Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact East Cocalico Township Police at 717-336-1725.