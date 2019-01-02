New Penn State Health Facility Opens In Lancaster County

LANCASTER – A new Penn State Health facility will give Lancaster County residents more access to primary and specialty care close to home. The Lime Spring Outpatient Center, the health system’s newest, most comprehensive clinic, welcomed its first patients. The 76,000 square foot outpatient facility is located at 2221 Noll Drive in East Hempfield Township. It consolidates five existing practices including Penn State Children’s Hospital – Lancaster Outpatient, Lancaster Hematology Oncology, Red Rose Pediatrics, Oyster Point Family Health Center, and General Internal Medicine. It also brings Penn State Health specialists to Lancaster County. The first floor of the new center includes several new specialty services, including orthopedics and sports medicine, dermatology, breast care, ENT, cardiology, urology, optometry, audiology, physical therapy, and cardiac testing. The second floor will offer primary care services, as well as a walk-in lab and after-hours care. For more information or to schedule an appointment at the Lime Spring Outpatient Center, call 717-715-1001.