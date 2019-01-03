Credit Union Robbery Suspect Sought

CARLISLE – State Police in Carlisle are looking for the robber of the Members 1st Credit Union at 321 York Road in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County. A female entered the facility yesterday around 12:30 p.m., approached a teller and produced a note demanding money. No weapons were displayed. The female fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. She is a white female, about 5’4″ with long brown hair and glasses. She was wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, and carried a black backpack. A photo of the suspect has been released and can be seen below. Anyone with information should contact PSP Carlisle at 717-249-2121.