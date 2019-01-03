Fourth Suspect In Smithgall’s Pharmacy Robbery Nabbed

LANCASTER – A fourth suspect involved in the October 23rd robbery of Smithgall’s Pharmacy on W. Lemon Street in Lancaster has been taken into police custody. 29-year-old Lamar Black of Harrisburg is accused of being at the scene with three other suspects and supplied 24-year-old Brandon Galette of Harrisburg with the handgun used in the robbery. Galette had struggled with former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall, who had shot Galette in an effort to protect his pharmacy. Black was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1 million bail. 24-year-old Andrew Garrett of Steelton and 22-year-old Johnny Straining, Jr. of Harrisburg are also in Lancaster County Prison along with Galette.